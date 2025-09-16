Highside Market – The Old Days

Remember those full-service gas stations where you could get a fill up, a tune up and a fresh set of spark plugs, staffed by folks who could also diagnose and fix that thunky-clunky thing going on under the hood? Chances are you don’t. And if you do, there’s a Social Security check in your mailbox, along with an AARP card (Gotta love those discounts!). Old-school repair shops may be a thing of the past, but Ray’s Quick Stop captures the feels of those fuel-powered days gone by, plus cold specialty beers and other beverages, good things to munch on and a friendly crew that makes first-timers feel like regulars in the time it takes for a Chevelle to gun it from zero to sixty.

Located in the Highside Market, Uptown Columbus’ innovative shopping, dining and entertainment destination, Ray’s Quick Stop has the look—and the vibe—of a throwback mechanic’s lair. You’ll see coffee pots that once served up hot cups of pre-Starbucks brew for customers. There’s signage and tools straight from an era when manual transmissions were standard equipment and charging stations were nowhere to be seen, except maybe in sci-fi movies. As an added touch, you’ll find a portrait gallery of Famous Rays that includes standup comic/sitcom star Ray Romano and Eddie Murphy’s Ray Gibson character in the jailhouse dramedy, “Life.” Topping things off are the tops worn by employees, mechanic’s shirts with embroidered name tags that all read (what else?) “Ray.”

Five Guys Burgers and Fries was started in Northern Virginia by five brothers. The same number of brothers from different mothers are the founding fathers and driving forces behind Ray’s Quick Stop. Robert Battle, Scottie DeClue, Miles Greathouse, Garrett Lawrence and Chad Scrimpshire conceived and developed the idea that became Ray’s Quick Stop, with inspiration coming from the days of Pontiac Trans Ams and MTV videos. “It really just draws on that 1980s quick service automotive station,” says DeClue. “Everybody’s been to a Grease Monkey to get their oil changed. They’ve sat in that room…they’ve seen the tools hanging on the wall. That, connected with Ray’s, is just kind of our big picture.”

The connection between Ray’s Quick Stop and old-school cool is the legendary namesake body shop that was a former occupant of what’s now the Highside Market. For years, Ray’s Uptown Body Shop provided everything Columbus car owners wanted or needed for their highway stars. From first aid for fender-benders to full-out bumper-to-bumper makeovers, the landmark shop on 13th Street was the place to go. Just driving or walking by Ray’s was a treat for car connoisseurs, thanks to their showroom. On any given day you’d be treated to a feast of automotive eye candy, including Detroit Studmobiles with shiny new paint jobs and head-turning foreign beauties. “Ray’s Uptown Body Shop was kind of iconic when we were growing up,” Miles Greathouse recalls. “A beautiful building that was always filled with old cars.”

Highside Market has added a new dimension to Uptown’s vibrant scene. In turn, Ray’s Quick Stop brings something to Highside Market that’s a change of pace, a little left of center and much more than your run-of-the-mill watering hole. At Ray’s you can relax with a cold brew, wine or a slushie while taking in an atmosphere that’s equal parts nostalgic and fun. You might even find your thoughts cruising memory lane (or Macon Road), back to that first set of wheels you owned…